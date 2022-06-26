G&S Capital LLC Invests $484,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

