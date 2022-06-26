G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $139.40.

