G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

