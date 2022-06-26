G&S Capital LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.