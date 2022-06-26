G&S Capital LLC Purchases 33,423 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

PHYS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

