G&S Capital LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.05 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

