G&S Capital LLC Sells 8,112 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

