G&S Capital LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

