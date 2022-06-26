G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Kroger accounts for about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kroger by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kroger by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $447,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.