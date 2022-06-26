Head to Head Analysis: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 2 3 0 2.33 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.22%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.11%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -0.72% 1.42% 0.20% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 0.91 -$2.10 million ($0.31) -118.45 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5E Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

