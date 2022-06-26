Head-To-Head Contrast: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $14.96 million 8.61 $12.28 million $0.46 14.83 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 7.28 $25.70 million ($2.52) -5.55

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 83.63% 19.85% 2.53% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -24.66% 14.41% 1.62%

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

