Head to Head Contrast: Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) versus Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 10 2 0 2.17 Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $36.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Sovos Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.46 $1.30 billion $2.15 15.86 Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.19 $1.92 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 9.14% 12.46% 4.84% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

