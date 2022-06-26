Head to Head Contrast: Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) and The Competition

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.85% -1,392.30% -6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Moxian (BVI) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 342 2379 4573 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 69.62%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -8.46 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$2.10 million -30.81

Moxian (BVI)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

