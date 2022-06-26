Head to Head Survey: GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% GrafTech International 29.39% -1,527.75% 34.51%

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 GrafTech International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 194.99%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 146.28 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -29.75 GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.49 $388.33 million $1.57 4.92

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

