Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.42

Shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.42 and traded as low as $90.45. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 75 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.