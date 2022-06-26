HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.16) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €64.65 ($68.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €51.82 ($54.55) and a 1-year high of €71.40 ($75.16). The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.