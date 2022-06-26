Henrik Gerdes Sells 1,451 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $19,777.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,183.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

