IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

