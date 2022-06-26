IBM Retirement Fund Has $702,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQV opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

