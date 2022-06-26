IBM Retirement Fund Has $740,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

