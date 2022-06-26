IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $258.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

