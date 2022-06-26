IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,154.65.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,158.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,454.56 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,037.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,004.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.