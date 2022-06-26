IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.08.

NYSE PH opened at $253.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.