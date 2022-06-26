IBM Retirement Fund Sells 105 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $249.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.46 and a 200 day moving average of $288.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.16 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.