IBM Retirement Fund Sells 114 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $217.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

