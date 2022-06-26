IBM Retirement Fund Sells 139 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

