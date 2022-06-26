IBM Retirement Fund Sells 170 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

