IBM Retirement Fund Sells 343 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.