IBM Retirement Fund Sells 355 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

