IBM Retirement Fund Sells 94 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $152.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,267.08 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

