IBM Retirement Fund Sells 97 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $205.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

