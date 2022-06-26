IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

