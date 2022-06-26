iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

IHRT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

