Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.09 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.76.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

