Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $69,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

