Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $746,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 77,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 63,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

