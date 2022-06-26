Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $71,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 92,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,031,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $100.49 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

