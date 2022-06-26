Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $159.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

