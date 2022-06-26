Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($14.84) to €16.10 ($16.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of ISMAY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

