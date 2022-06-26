Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISMAY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($14.84) to €16.10 ($16.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indra Sistemas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

ISMAY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

