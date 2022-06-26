Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 142,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 564,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

