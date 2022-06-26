Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$186,800.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3770201 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

