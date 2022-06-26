Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $11,760.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

