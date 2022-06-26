Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $69,990.68 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

Shares of PD opened at $28.48 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.