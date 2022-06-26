Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $11,119.70 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $11,119.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $197.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.74 and a beta of 1.49. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

