Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Sells C$16,744.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 2,800 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$16,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,416.

Kara Leah Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Kara Leah Norman sold 9,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$55,050.30.

On Monday, June 20th, Kara Leah Norman sold 4,100 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

