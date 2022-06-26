Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $50.76

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.76, but opened at $52.69. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 18,505 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.95.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

