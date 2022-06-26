International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ICAGY stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

