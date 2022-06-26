Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.45

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.45 and last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 199104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITP. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.07.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$514.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.9207221 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

