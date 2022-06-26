InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $220,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

